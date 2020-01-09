South Africa: Where to for the Zondo Commission in 2020?

9 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

The Zondo commission was originally intended to complete its work in just 180 days. Its current lifespan expires at the end of February 2020, but another extension is likely to keep the inquiry in motion for the rest of the year at least. Will all this labour and money be worth the results?

In August 2019, a year into the existence of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, some figures were revealed. The commission at that stage had cost R356-million to run. 92 people had delivered oral evidence and more than 700 had been issued with notices to give their side of the story to the inquiry.

But the number that many South Africans considered most important was zero: zero arrests made as a result of evidence heard by the commission.

Hermione Cronje, head of the NPA's investigative directorate, summed it up baldly at a press conference in November last year: "The Zondo Commission is great, but it doesn't help us."

Cronje may have been slightly overstating things, in order to manage public expectations. After the commission terms of reference were amended, evidence brought before the inquiry can be used in subsequent criminal proceedings. But - a major...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

