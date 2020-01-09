Kenya: Hire Doctors to End Crisis, Laikipia Leaders Tell Muriithi

Leaders have piled pressure on Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi to find an immediate solution to the health crisis by ensuring that there are qualified doctors in all hospitals in the county.

The leaders said the sacking of 61 doctors last year has been an impediment to the rolling out of Universal Health Care programme.

Former governor Joshua Irungu said many patients have been suffering in various hospitals due to lack of doctors.

DEPLOY DOCTORS

"It is really sad seeing our people suffering in our hospitals. Mr Governor, I plead with you to find a lasting truce on this matter by not only equipping the health centres but also deploying qualified doctors," Mr Irungu said.

The former governor was speaking on Wednesday during the burial of former long-serving Kanu and later TNA county chairman Christopher Maitho in Matanya village.

His sentiments were echoed by former National Assembly Speaker Francis ole Kaparo who also called for a speedy resolution of the crisis.

"I was seeking medical attention at The Nairobi Hospital but when the doctors saw my identity card (indicating) that I am from Laikipia, they asked me whether there are doctors in the public health facilities. There is need for this administration to dialogue with the doctors and agree on how to end this crisis," Mr Kaparo said.

CRISIS BEING ADDRESSED

But Deputy Governor John Mwaniki refuted the accusations, maintaining that some specialists have been deployed to various hospitals within the county to attend to patients.

"Well, it is true that we need to address this matter. It is just the beginning of the year but we have tried posting some doctors to end the crisis. More changes will be seen in our hospitals in the next few weeks," Mr Mwaniki said.

Last year, the governor dismissed 61 doctors who had been on strike for three weeks.

The doctors were protesting failure by the county government to implement their collective bargaining agreement and not effecting promotions.

"It is very unfortunate that the specialists have chosen this path. They have been participating in an illegal strike," Governor Muriithi said then.