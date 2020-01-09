South Africa: Finding Investment Opportunities in 2020

8 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting and Ed Stoddard

An investor recently said 'we need a lot of good news to make positive single digits, but just a bit of bad news to make negative double digits'. This quote seems particularly apt at the moment.

On 1 January 2020, the South African rand was trading at R14.01 to the US dollar, gold was priced at $1,520 an ounce and base metal prices had ticked up, suggesting that global manufacturing may be trending upwards.

This boded well for a poorly performing South African economy, which is heavily reliant on commodity cycles and a global manufacturing appetite for its raw materials.

In 2019, firmer metal prices created positive momentum on the JSE resources index, which delivered returns of 28% for the year. Investors were hoping this would continue and perhaps rub off on other sectors of the exchange where returns in 2019 were patchy.

Overall, the All Share Index returned 12.05% (thanks in part to resources and other Top40 stocks) in 2019, but a closer look shows this was not generalised across the board and in many sectors prices fell off dramatically as companies failed to deliver the promised returns.

Small-cap stocks, in particular, were punished, returning a negative 8% for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Investment
Business
Southern Africa
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.