South Africa: Man Seriously Injured After Falling One Storey

9 January 2020
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Salt River — A man was left seriously injured this morning after falling one storey at a factory in Salt River in the Western Cape.

ER24 paramedics, along with the Western Cape Metro Rescue, arrived on the scene shortly before 10h00.

On scene, medics found a man lying inside an enclosed space through the floor. Medics made their way to the patient and found that he had sustained injuries to his pelvis and shoulder leaving him in a serious condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and provided with pain-relief medication. Once treated, the Western Cape Metro Rescue Services hoisted the man out of the enclosed space, using several rope rescue techniques.

The man was transported shortly after to Life Vincent Palotti Hospital for further care.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known.

Read the original article on ER24.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ER24

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.