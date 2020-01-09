South Africa: Man Seriously Injured After Falling One Storey

Salt River — A man was left seriously injured this morning after falling one storey at a factory in Salt River in the Western Cape.

ER24 paramedics, along with the Western Cape Metro Rescue, arrived on the scene shortly before 10h00.

On scene, medics found a man lying inside an enclosed space through the floor. Medics made their way to the patient and found that he had sustained injuries to his pelvis and shoulder leaving him in a serious condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and provided with pain-relief medication. Once treated, the Western Cape Metro Rescue Services hoisted the man out of the enclosed space, using several rope rescue techniques.

The man was transported shortly after to Life Vincent Palotti Hospital for further care.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known.