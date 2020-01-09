South Africa: One Killed, Another Injured in Shooting

Taylors Halt — A woman was killed and a man seriously injured following a shooting incident at the Khobongwaneni in Taylors Halt, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24 paramedics, along with the Pietermaritzburg Fire Services, were dispatched to the scene, arriving at 13h15.

On scene, medics found that several vehicles had been set alight. The body of a woman was found lying in a field while a man was found inside the residence.

Fire Services began to extinguish the fires while medics assessed the patients. Assessments showed that the woman had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and showed no signs of life while the man had sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the woman and she was declared dead.

The man was treated for his injury and provided with pain-relief medication before he was transported to a nearby provincial hospital.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.