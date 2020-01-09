South Africa: One Killed, Another Injured in Shooting

9 January 2020
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Taylors Halt — A woman was killed and a man seriously injured following a shooting incident at the Khobongwaneni in Taylors Halt, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24 paramedics, along with the Pietermaritzburg Fire Services, were dispatched to the scene, arriving at 13h15.

On scene, medics found that several vehicles had been set alight. The body of a woman was found lying in a field while a man was found inside the residence.

Fire Services began to extinguish the fires while medics assessed the patients. Assessments showed that the woman had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and showed no signs of life while the man had sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the woman and she was declared dead.

The man was treated for his injury and provided with pain-relief medication before he was transported to a nearby provincial hospital.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Read the original article on ER24.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ER24

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.