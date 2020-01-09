South Africa: Church Refugee Leader's Bail Conditions Restrict Him From CBD

9 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

The Central Methodist Church in Cape Town, where displaced migrants have been living for more than two months, has become a battleground. Factions formed after two leaders had a falling out over the holiday period. Then both were arrested for separate alleged offences. Papy Sukami was released on bail on Thursday, with Jean-Pierre Balous due to reappear in court on Friday.

"Igwe! Igwe!" chanted a group of more than 50 refugees and asylum seekers who had gathered outside the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning.

Igwe, an Igbo term used to address a king, was being directed at refugee leader Papy Sukami, who had just been released from police custody on R2,000 bail.

Sukami, who has been part of the group of displaced migrants living at the Central Methodist Church in Greenmarket Square, made two brief appearances before magistrate Reaz Kahn.

His case had been postponed from earlier this week on Monday, 6 January pending today's bail application.

His initial bail conditions were, that after his release, Sukami would be barred from re-entering the Cape Town CBD.

Significantly, this is where the Central Methodist Church is located.

Shortly after his initial appearance, he was called back to the courtroom...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

