South Africa: Education Inequality Narrowing, Very Slowly

9 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

The 2019 matric results show that efforts to improve equality in education are succeeding, according to the government. Schools in poor areas scored strong gains and some provinces with resource constraints showed significant improvements. But the progress is nominal and challenges vast.

Policies to improve education for the poor are working, according to the Department of Basic Education's (DBE) National Senior Certificate Examination Report 2019, which provides detailed information on matric results.

In 2019, the number of schools in quintiles one to three, which are low-income areas, that achieved a matric pass rate over 80% increased from 1,961 in 2018 to 2,484 in 2019.

"This confirms that the pro-poor policies of government are beginning to work," reads the report.

Some of the strongest improvements in the 2019 matric results came from schools in low-income areas that are historically under-resourced and lag behind provinces like Gauteng and Western Cape.

Responding to the matric results, which were announced on Monday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said "the divide between so-called 'rich' schools and poorer schools was steadily narrowing".

Overall matric pass rates can be misleading. Looking at the quality of results, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that in 2005 the top...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Education
Southern Africa
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.