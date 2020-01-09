South Africa: Search for Missing Children Yields Positive Results

press release

In an effort to comply with the SAPS standard operating procedures on investigating cases of missing persons, Police in Madibogo launched a search operation after they were informed about the missing children. It is alleged that the seven children, five girls, aged between nine and fifteen and two boys aged nine and ten were last seen by their parents on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 at around 12:45, swimming at a near-by river.

On the same day, the children never returned to their respective residence and they were later reported as missing by their parents around 23:35 and the local police immediately started with investigations. On Wednesday, 08th January 2020 at around 06:20, the police continued with their search by visiting the children's close friend and relatives. Consequently around 11:30 today; the search ultimately paid-off when all the children were found unharmed 17km from their residence at a near-by road at Madibogopan Village.

When interviewed, one of the missing children informed the police that they were threatened by an unknown male whilst swimming and fearing for their lives, they ran-away to Madibogopan Village and that lead to their disappearance.

The Acting Custer Commander of Vryburg, Colonel Johannes Mashaba expressed his appreciation for the sterling work displayed these members; however, he was also concern about such incidents of missing children especially after drowning incidents of young children were experienced in the Cluster. The Cluster Commander advised all parents to ensure that their children are safe at all times, especially after the heavy rains experienced in various areas around the Cluster.