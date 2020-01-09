South Africa: Meet Some of the Matrics Who Stood Out From the Pack

9 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

There was much to celebrate when Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced a record 81.3% pass for the class of 2019. Included in Tuesday's jubilations was the awarding of the country's top-performing pupils. Daily Maverick caught up with three of the learners to share their journeys of hard work and resilience.

Madelein Dippenaar was awarded South Africa's overall top-student accolade for the class of 2019 with an average pass mark of 96.9% - all this while following what she called a "simple" study routine.

Speaking to Daily Maverick before the announcement of the results on Tuesday, 7 January and without the slightest knowledge that she would be named South Africa's top-performing learner for the class of 2019, Dippenaar said she followed a study routine that allowed her to prioritise both her academic and social life.

Madelein Dippenaar from Paarl Gymnasium High School in Western Cape says a mixture of hard work and play are behind her achievement of being listed among the top matric achievers. The national top performers were invited to a breakfast hosted by the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga on Tuesday 07 January 2020 in Midrand. (Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa)

"I can't think of any specific...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.