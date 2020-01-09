South Africa: Meet Some of the Matrics Who Stood Out From the Pack

analysis

There was much to celebrate when Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced a record 81.3% pass for the class of 2019. Included in Tuesday's jubilations was the awarding of the country's top-performing pupils. Daily Maverick caught up with three of the learners to share their journeys of hard work and resilience.

Madelein Dippenaar was awarded South Africa's overall top-student accolade for the class of 2019 with an average pass mark of 96.9% - all this while following what she called a "simple" study routine.

Speaking to Daily Maverick before the announcement of the results on Tuesday, 7 January and without the slightest knowledge that she would be named South Africa's top-performing learner for the class of 2019, Dippenaar said she followed a study routine that allowed her to prioritise both her academic and social life.

Madelein Dippenaar from Paarl Gymnasium High School in Western Cape says a mixture of hard work and play are behind her achievement of being listed among the top matric achievers. The national top performers were invited to a breakfast hosted by the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga on Tuesday 07 January 2020 in Midrand. (Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa)

"I can't think of any specific...