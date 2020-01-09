South Africa: Mokwakwaila SAPS Seek Missing Person

press release

The South African Police Service in Mokwakwaila outside Tzaneen have launched a search operation after the alleged disappearance of Moseamedi Piet Matome (34) from Ga-Matipane Molai Village on Saturday, 04 January 2020 at about 18:00, from his home.

His family reportedly tried to reach him through his cellphone but there was no answer.

He was last seen wearing blue work suites and black boots.

The Police conducted search operation at relatives and close friends and surrounding areas without success.

Anyone with information that can assist the Police to find the missing man is requested to contact Warrant Officer Nakampe on 060 996 0062 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or nearest nearest Police Station.

The Police investigations are still ongoing.