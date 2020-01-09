South Africa: Ten Life Sentences for Rapists in KwaZulu-Natal

8 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Detectives from Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in the province wrapped up 2019 with a total of 10 life imprisonment and 51 years imprisonment to accused prosecuted for sexual-related offences from 1 to 31 December 2019.

With a number of cases received where victims are aged between one and 90 years, 356 suspects were arrested and 14 accused with their ages ranging from 26 and 52 were convicted and sentenced. One of the accused, a 34-year-old male was sentenced to six life imprisonment for raping six children aged between eight and 13 at KwaMgayi Reserve in the Sawoti policing area. Accused committed these crimes in 2017 where he would go to his relatives' homes, rape minors at gunpoint and threaten to kill them.

The accused targeted his relatives and the cases were opened after the neighbour overheard the victims arguing about reporting the ordeal to the elders. The accused was immediately arrested and the docket was sent to the Port Shepstone Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation. During the arrest, the accused was found with a firearm in his possession. He was sentenced to six life imprisonment for rape and five years' imprisonment for firearm possession by Scottburgh Regional Court.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the investigators on ensuring that gender-based violence cases are solved and perpetrators are prosecuted.

