Sierra Leone: Sam Sumana Shuns C4C Leader Resigns

Chairman for the Coalition for Change (C4C) party, Tamba R. Sandi, has yesterday confirmed to newsmen that their Leader, Chief Samuel Sam Sumana, has resigned from the party.

He tendered his resignation letter on the 4th of January, stating that he was leaving the C4C party with and a heavy heart, a party that he recorded as a founding member and leader.

He thanked the people of Sierra Leone, especially Kono District for their robust show of loyalty and support in his sojourn and every single individual home and abroad, for their diverse supports in the C4C journey.

He extended his profound gratitude to the executive and the entire membership of the C4C party for their devotion in every election that the party has participated in.

National Secretary General of the C4C party,Koighor Aloysious Foh ,said when they received the letter from Sam Samana , they felt confused because they were not expecting his resignation at this crucial moment.

He noted that although Sam Sumana has been a very diligent leader for the party, but that the C4C will still stand the challenge in the 2023 elections.

"Chief Sam Sumana will be missed in the party but nevertheless, we have already had a formidable team that will give us the presidency come 2023," he said.

He added that the C4C party has eight Members of Parliament and two councilors, adding that they were here to serve the people of the country.

He further stated that they are very committed to the nation irrespective of the fact that Sam Sumana has resigned from the party.

Meanwhile,the destination of Sam Sumana is yet unknown, but rumours are that he would return to the main opposition All People's Congress(APC) where he is expected to vie for the flagbearership running up to the 2023 elections. He was disgracefully expelled from the APC party and subsequently sacked as vice president.