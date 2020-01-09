Sierra Leone: Oscars Club Boosts Free Quality Education

7 January 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Mohamed Massaquoi

The OSCARE Club from United States of America has donated food and none food items to the Save the Young Girls Foundation based at the Western Rural district town of Waterloo.

OSCARS Club is a humanitarian organization that supports education and girl child development.

The donation over the holidays by the group to hundreds of children at Waterloo and its environs was to complement the government Free Quality Education programme.

Giving an overview of the club, founder and Chief Executive Officer,Madam Taiwo Laminatu Sankoh, said the organization was founded in September 2018, with membership in Virginia, Washington D C and Maryland.

Presenting the items,Madam Sankoh said they were happy to have come back home to give support to the children,adding that they have organised themselves to fully support President Maada Bio's education programme.

"We are all in support of the government Free education programme and the empowerment of young girls in Sierra Leone.We are here to donate 10 bags of rice, sugar, gallons of palm oil and other items to the children as our own contribution to national development," she said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Save the Young Girls Foundation,Susan Marie Sesay thanked the group for the support to her organization.

She said since the foundation was established,that was the first time they have received such donation.

"We are very grateful for your support. This donation will go a long way in strengthen the educational standard of our children," she noted.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Sierra Leone
West Africa
Education
NGO
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.