Angola: Health Sector's Job Applications Extended for One Day

Luanda — The period for submission of applications in the Health sector, which started last December 09 and was initially scheduled to end this Jan 8, has been extended for one more day due to technical failures on the Ministry of Health portal.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, to which ANGOP had access last Wednesday, its portal will be available all day for receipt of applications.

With the public admission contest it is intended the filling up of 7000 vacancies in health careers and general regime throughout the national territory.

There are 242,000 available in the medical career, 2,757 in nursing, 691,000 for diagnosis technicians and therapists, as well as 779,000 for hospital support and 531,000 for additional categories (administrative and others).

Based on the note, applications should be made on the portal www.ingresso-minsa.com

This will be the second competition promoted in the Health sector. The first was held in December 2018, with 5,000 candidates admitted.

Angola has 6,400 doctors for a population of about 28 million.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends one doctor for every 1,000 inhabitants.