South Africa: Eight Cash-in-Transit Plotters Arrested

press release

Eight suspects appeared in the Thembalethu Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 after they stopped on their tracks on Monday whilst allegedly planning to commit an armed robbery in the George area.

David Ndamase (58), Luthando Bartman (35), Nicolas Tyali (65), Sakhekile Manga (27), Sicelo Dyani (35), Sivuyile Bathembu (37), Siyabulela Mabuya (44), Vuyo Mjwango (43), were arrested in Thembalethu following an intelligence driven operation executed by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team assisted by the George cluster crime combatting task team.

The team pounced on the group that was allegedly enroute to commit a cash-in-transit robbery. They were travelling in an Isuzu bakkie that was reported stolen at Khayelitsha, the vehicle was intercepted at Qhaw Street in Thembalethu. The resultant search uncovered unlicensed firearms and ammunition which will be subjected to forensic analysis to determine the links to other committed crimes.

The group has been charged for conspiracy to commit an armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Meanwhile the court has postponed the case to the 15 January 2020 for a bail application whilst all eight accused remain in custody.