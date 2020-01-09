South Africa: Eight Cash-in-Transit Plotters Arrested

9 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Eight suspects appeared in the Thembalethu Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 after they stopped on their tracks on Monday whilst allegedly planning to commit an armed robbery in the George area.

David Ndamase (58), Luthando Bartman (35), Nicolas Tyali (65), Sakhekile Manga (27), Sicelo Dyani (35), Sivuyile Bathembu (37), Siyabulela Mabuya (44), Vuyo Mjwango (43), were arrested in Thembalethu following an intelligence driven operation executed by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team assisted by the George cluster crime combatting task team.

The team pounced on the group that was allegedly enroute to commit a cash-in-transit robbery. They were travelling in an Isuzu bakkie that was reported stolen at Khayelitsha, the vehicle was intercepted at Qhaw Street in Thembalethu. The resultant search uncovered unlicensed firearms and ammunition which will be subjected to forensic analysis to determine the links to other committed crimes.

The group has been charged for conspiracy to commit an armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Meanwhile the court has postponed the case to the 15 January 2020 for a bail application whilst all eight accused remain in custody.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.