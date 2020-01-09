South Africa: New Year's Shootings - Gauteng Police Offer Cash Reward

9 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

Gauteng police are offering a cash reward to any member of the public who has information which could lead to a successful arrest of the perpetrators behind two separate shooting incidents in the early hours of New Year's Day in Melville and at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg.

This comes after two women were shot dead at the Poppy's restaurant in Melville. Six other patrons were wounded and had to be hospitalised.

On the same day, 11 people - seven men and four women - sustained gunshot wounds in Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown after shots were fired at revellers from what's believed to be the M2 double decker bridge.

Suspects in both incidents are still not known and a manhunt is underway.

"A cash reward is on offer to any individual who can give information on either one of the shooting incidents, on condition such information leads to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects," spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said in a statement on Thursday.

Peters said police were not at liberty to disclose the reward amount.

