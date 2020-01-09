South Africa: 34 Free State Students Complete Studies in China

9 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Hubei University of Technology, a public multi-discipline institution specializing in engineering in the People's Republic of China, has conferred various degrees to 34 Free State students.

The 34 Free State students were awarded Bachelor's Degrees in International Economy and Trade; Chemical Engineering and Technology; Environmental Engineering; Computer Science and Technology; Human Resources Management; Biotechnology; Bioscience; Marketing Management; and Pharmaceutical Engineering.

Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela has applauded the students, whose ceremony comes just a day after the province celebrated being number one in the country in terms of the Grade 12 pass rate, with a record breaking 88.4 %.

"This achievement by our students abroad emphasizes the Free State Government's passion for education and our collective desire to leave a lasting legacy that will increase the number of appropriately skilled people that will, in the future, meet the province's demands," the Premier said in a statement on Thursday.

In total, 65 Bachelor's Degrees and three Masters Degrees were conferred to international students from various countries and 20 students were awarded for outstanding performance.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
External Relations
Education
Asia, Australia, and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.