Cameroon: Bilingualism, Multicultural Commission - News Magazine Highlights Major Achievements

The second issue of the bilingual news magazine, "The Compatriot" is available.

The second issue of the 36-page news magazine of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism (NCPBM) covering the period July to September 2019 x-rays the achievements of the institution and its contribution to national life. The greatest achievement contained in the news column is the participation of the Commission in the Major National Dialogue convened by the Head of State, President Paul Biya at the Yaounde Conference Centre from September 30 to October 4, 2019. The importance of the dialogue is demonstrated through the front page of the magazine that carries the picture of the Chairman, Peter Mafany Musonge handing the contributions of the Commission to Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute during the consultation phase of the event. Mr Musonge in the editorial of the magazine also hailed the dialogue and was also one of the eminent personalities selected to address the delegates during the opening ceremony of the event. Members of the NCPBM were part of the eight commissions of the dialogue. Other important aspects of the news column of the magazine concern activities of the commission such the interview of its member George Ngwane who took part in the 2019 Conference of International Association of Languages Commissioners in Toronto, Canada, building of the capacities of NCPBM in fighting against discrimination in workshop co-sponsored by the United Nations Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Central Africa, NCPBM media campaign against hate speech. Important visits such as the Bench-marking mission to Canada as well as audiences Mr Mafany Musonge granted to visiting officials also feature. The magazine also contains columns such as Flash-back in which is brought out views of the members of the public about the work of NCPBM, Reflections that carry the quotes of President Paul Biya, texts on legal documents related to the promotion of bilingualism. There is also zoom on the practice of bilingualism and living together in localities such as Ambam in the South, Abong -Mbang in the East, Ngaoundere in the Adamawa and Mungo Division in the Littoral Regions.