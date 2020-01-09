Cameroon: CHAN 2020 - Intermediate Lions in Camp

They are currently in Douala for the third phase of their preparation towards the competition.

Some 30 pre -selected intermediary lions are currently undergoing training in Douala. The training session which started on January 6 will run till January 26, 2020. The training session which is the third after that of November and December has 30 players in Camp out of which 23 will be retained for the upcoming African Nation championship-CHAN to be hosted by Cameroon from the 4-25 April, 2020. While training at the Douala Omnisport Stadium, the Coach, Yves Clement Arroga was seen giving out instructions and directing the players on what to do. From every indication, the players were strategizing on ball possession, control, distribution and scoring. Coach Yves Arroga revealed to the press that it was the 3rd training and many more will follow before the competition. At the moment, he said they are also preparing against a friendly match with Chad on the 24 of January in Cameroon. "At the moment we are focusing on a unique technical, tactical strategy which must be able to win a game" he disclosed. In the lions training camp on January 8, 2020, the players were visibly happy and physically fit. One could see camaraderie in the camp and in the manner of training. It was all laughter in the camp as the players were spotted discussing and interacting with each other. The Coach Yves Clement Arroga, Assistant coach, Emmanuel Ndoumbe Bosso, Physical fitness coach Herve Mbome and Goal keeper trainer Assimba Clement were all seen giving instructions to the players at different levels . Team press officer Bakah Derick, disclosed that out of the 30 players in camp, eight have been through the three training sessions, 12 have been in two sessions while nine were coming for the first time. Amongst the new comers, Bakah Derick went on, one is coming from the Elite 2 and one from the Regional Division 2 championship. It is worth mentioning that the African Nation Championship will involve sixteen clubs from the continent and will run from the 4-25 of April in four cities in Cameroon including Yaounde for pool 1, Douala for pool 2 and 3, Limbe and Buea for pool 4. The draws for the competition will be made in the days ahead in Yaounde, Cameroon.