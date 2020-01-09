Cameroon-Congo - Relations Bilateral Cooperation Appraised

Ambassador Ollessongo Valentin and Minister Adoum Gargoum reviewed cooperation ties between both countries on January 7, 2020 at the Ministry of External Relations.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Congo to Cameroon, Ollessongo Valentin has applauded bilateral relations between both countries, terming it friendly and excellent. He made the remark after an audience granted him by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum on January 7, 2020 at the Ministry of External Relations. Talking to reporters after the audience, Ambassador Ollessongo Valentin said as it is the tradition, he came to present his best wishes to the Minister for the year, review cooperation ties and explore new avenues of expansion. "We reviewed bilateral relations between Cameroon and Congo which are friendly and excellent," he stated. The Congolese diplomat further stated the excellent relations are greatly maintained by both Presidents as seen in the active participation of President Denis Sassou Nguesso during the Extraordinary Summit of the CEMAC Heads of State which held in Yaounde in November 2019, in the course of which he exchanged ideas with President Paul Biya on varied topics. Ollessongo Valentin equally said he discussed with Minister Adoum Gargoum on the upcoming Cameroon-Congo Commission. As the tradition, he said, both countries meet traditionally to discuss and analyze certain aspects of common interest for the betterment of the population. Cameroon and the Republic of Congo besides having solid economic ties, equally cooperate in the domains of education, peace and security, culture and environmental protection.