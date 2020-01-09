Nigeria: 2020 Women's Volleyball Olympic Qualifiers - Nigeria Clinches First Victory

They outplayed Botswana 3-1 sets in first encounter of the day at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex in Warda yesterday January 8, 2020.

The 2020 Women's Volleyball Olympic qualifiers entered the fourth playing day yesterday January 8, 2020. The Nigerian Women's volleyball team outplayed Botswana 3-1 sets in first encounter of the day at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex in Warda. Prior to the encounter many had given up hope as both sides had lost their first two matches and had not won a set in the competition. As a result, the two teams were determined to win in order to save face. It was a thrilling encounter that kept fans on their feet encouraging the players. Nigeria began by dominating the game winning the first set 25-18 with powerful strikers like Okonmah Theresa, Okekearu Mmesomchi Ugochinere, Francis Albertina, among others. Botswana however came up much stronger in the second set with talents like Sejewe Tebogo, Tshimologa Merapelo and Rodger Caroline Dinah, among others, winning the set 25-20. The third and the fourth sets were equally difficult as both teams drew level at several stages. Even though Botswana led the game in the third set their domination was short-lived as they made several mistakes. The Nigerians were more technical with well calculated blocks. That gave them a greater advantage over the Botswana side. Nigeria won the third set 25-20 and the fourth 25-20. The coach of the Nigerian women's volleyball team, Samuel Alabi Ajayi said the victory is proof that his players who are still young are growing in each game. For the next game against Kenya, he said Kenya is a strong side but if Kenya decides to take it easy with the Nigerians they might surprise them. "It is going to be a good game and Nigeria is going to give them a good fight," he said. Chakalisa Tshiamo of Botswana said their intention is to play and win. She said the Nigerians played better but she hopes that she and her team mates will do better in the next game. Nigeria will play their last match against Kenya today, January 9, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. while Botswana will play against Egypt at 7:00 p.m.