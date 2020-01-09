South Africa: Police Recover Ammunition and Rifle

9 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Yesterday, the members of SAPS of Umbilo assisted by Hawks and Durban Search and Rescue have discovered the various types of ammunitions at a house in Evans Road, Umbilo.

Earlier yesterday the Sheriff of the court requested the presence of the police as he was to evict the person who has occupied the house without paying rent. It is alleged that when the police and Sheriff visited the house in Umbilo, the person that was to be evicted was not present. The domestic worker was in the house and while the Sheriff was busy taking the properties out of the house, the police discovered multiple components of bullet reloading set-up. A total number of 668 various types of ammunitions, 3840 bullet casings, gun powder and three fake passports were discovered in the basement. A rifle was also recovered at the same house.

The preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that the illegal occupant of the house was previously charged for possession of explosives and ammunitions and was out on bail. An enquiry was opened for investigation at Umbilo SAPS. The suspect is sought by police.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the recovery of the ammunition and a firearm.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.