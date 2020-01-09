South Africa: Police Recover Ammunition and Rifle

press release

Yesterday, the members of SAPS of Umbilo assisted by Hawks and Durban Search and Rescue have discovered the various types of ammunitions at a house in Evans Road, Umbilo.

Earlier yesterday the Sheriff of the court requested the presence of the police as he was to evict the person who has occupied the house without paying rent. It is alleged that when the police and Sheriff visited the house in Umbilo, the person that was to be evicted was not present. The domestic worker was in the house and while the Sheriff was busy taking the properties out of the house, the police discovered multiple components of bullet reloading set-up. A total number of 668 various types of ammunitions, 3840 bullet casings, gun powder and three fake passports were discovered in the basement. A rifle was also recovered at the same house.

The preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that the illegal occupant of the house was previously charged for possession of explosives and ammunitions and was out on bail. An enquiry was opened for investigation at Umbilo SAPS. The suspect is sought by police.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the recovery of the ammunition and a firearm.