South Africa: Atlantis Top Cop Moved While Sexual Harassment Probe Continues

9 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

Atlantis police station will have an acting commander while an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against the current commander is carried out, Western Cape police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the commander was removed to allow an investigation to take place unhindered.

"As a means of ensuring service delivery will not be hampered, an acting station commander has since been appointed," said Potelwa.

"The SAPS (SA Police Service) management views the allegations levelled against the commander in a serious light and wishes to ensure that both the internal disciplinary [proceedings] as well as the criminal investigations are not compromised. Hence, two experienced managers are probing the allegations," she said.

The commander's name has been withheld and there will not be more comment until the investigation is complete.

She reiterated that police were committed to rooting out crime, including crimes against women and children, and ensuring cases are properly investigated.

eNCA reported that the allegations involved crude texts and requests for photographs.

Atlantis is about 40km north of the Cape Town CBD.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.