Ghana: 90 Menzgold Customers Arrested for Besieging Nam 1's Residence

The police on Wednesday arrested 90 customers of gold dealership firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited, for besieging the residence of the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Appiah Mensah, at Trasacco Estate, in Accra.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Afia Tenge, the Public Relations Officer of Accra Regional Police Command, the customers were arrested and had been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and violation of the public order act.

She said their statements were taken but only "a few" had met bail requirement of one surety as of 6:00 pm, adding that all of them would be arraigned as soon as possible

Scores of customers of Menzgold, on the same day besieged the residence of the company's chief executive officer Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly called Nam 1, to demand their locked up investment.

The customers, including those from Kumasi and Takoradi, were initially prevented from entering the premises, but they overwhelmed the security personnel at the entrance of the facility.

According to the agitated customers, who chanted war songs in demand of a meeting with the CEO, doubts surrounding the payment schedule issued by the company influenced their action.

"Today, if Nana Appiah doesn't pay me, I will not leave here. I am going to spend 365 days here until I get my money. I will spend all the days here. I am not going anywhere. I need my money," an angry customer said.

"We are here to collect our monies. That is why we are here. We are not here to damage anything or to harass anybody. We are here peacefully for our invested monies. That is the reason we are here," another customer stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is recalled that since the gold dealership company's collapse in 2018, following a suspension order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it has been struggling to reimburse its customers for their losses.

Management of the company announced commencement of payment of arrears s from Friday, December 27, 2019, but this has yielded no positive results.

However, lawyers for the company, on December 18, 2019, said they did not have the "capacity" to pay customers' the locked up cash though management had instructed its lawyers to make payments to customers.

Spokesperson for the customers, Fredrick Forson, has vowed to kick against any payment plan that failed to promise a 100 per cent retrieval of their locked-up investments.