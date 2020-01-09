Ghana: NCTE Rejects Blame for Delay in Payment of Tutag Allowances

9 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) says it should not be blamed for the delays in the payment of allowances owed striking teachers of technical universities across the country.

The NCTE explains that the teachers are yet to submit data that will enable the Council to process the payment.

Members of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) have accused government of using NCTE as a channel to buy time and scare the association from further demanding what is due its members.

But the Executive Secretary of the NCTE, Professor Mohammed Salifu, said they have made efforts to reach out to the striking teachers but the teachers have not made themselves available to address the challenge.

"We have worked on the data they've given us, and office holders have been paid. What is outstanding is the allowances to the individuals but they haven't given us the data to work on so that the individuals can be paid. On Monday we had a meeting to which they were invited but unfortunately at the last minute they called in to say that they had another pre-scheduled meeting," he said.

The Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) declared an indefinite strike effective January 6, 2020, the second in less than six months.

This is in protest of the non-payment of allowances due its members following the conversion of polytechnics to technical universities.

According to the association, the government has "refused to fully comply" with the ruling by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to ensure that members of the association started receiving allowances due them from December 2019, January 2020 and February 2020.

Prior to this strike action, on Friday, December 27, 2019, the leadership of TUTAG declared an immediate resumption of its suspended strike after calling off their strike in October 2019.

The strike has affected teaching and learning at the various technical universities with some students lamenting about the effect.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.