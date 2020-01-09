Ghana: FA Releases NWL 2019/20 Fixtures

The 2019/20 National Women's League (NWL) kicks off on the weekend of January 17-19 across the country, following the release of fixtures on Tuesday.

Ampem Darkoa will face Ashtown Ladies in the Northern sector while Elmina Sea Lions lock-horns with Halifax Ladies in the Southern sector fixture in open day crackers.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies, the 2017 league champions were in the reckoning to retain the trophy in 2018 until football activities were halted, will honour that fixture at their Valley View Park in Techiman.

Another dicey encounter on match day one is the clash between Elmina Sea Lions and Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo's Halifax Ladies at the Nduom Park in Elmina.

In all, there would be 14 weeks of grueling soccer action with the two top teams from both sectors facing off in a grand finale to determine the eventual champion.

The Normalisation Committee (NC) special tournament winner Hasaacas Ladies FC will play Samaria Ladies while Immigration Ladies and Soccer Intellectuals battle it out at the Aquinas School Park.

Police Ladies FC will engage Lady Strikers FC at the Teshie MATS Park to complete the fixtures for the Southern sector.

Fabulous Ladies will come up against Pearl Pia Ladies; Northern Ladies will play Kumasi Sports Academy while Supreme Ladies battle it out with Prisons Ladies in other Northern sector fixtures.

The league has received a major boost with the FA securing sponsorship from NASCO for the Player of the Match award as well as Player and Coach of the Month awards.

Details of prizes for the awards will be revealed at a joint press conference by NASCO and GFA next week ahead of the commencement of the league.

Also venue media officers, coordinators and team media officers have been appointed by the GFA and the various teams to coordinate match day activities.