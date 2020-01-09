Ghana: 100,000 NaBCo Personnel to Receive Training On Civic Education

One hundred thousand personnel under the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) will receive training on civic education this year.

This was disclosed yesterday in Accra, at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NaBCo and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

According to Ms Josephine Nkrumah, Chairman of the Commission, 567 people comprising of personnel from the NCCE and NaBCo would be trained first for four weeks starting from January 20, 2020.

"These trainers will then be deployed to all regions and districts in the country to further train the 100,000 personnel and the training will last for 11 weeks," she said.

Ms Nkrumah said the aim of the training was to instil core values into the NaBCo personnel, so that they could have an impact on the population in the communities they work in.

"We are glad to partner with NaBCo, so that their personnel would serve as pacesetters of civic education and be role models to the entire citizenry," she said.

Dr Ibrahim Anyars, Chief Executive Officer of NaBCo, speaking at the ceremony said the personnel would receive training on key areas of the constitution, especially in chapter one on the supremacy, defence and enforcement of the constitution and chapter six, which deals with the principles of state policy, including political, economic, social, educational, cultural, and international objectives and the duties of a citizen.

"They will also receive training on the core values of society, the values of NaBCo and the NCCE as well as how to identify and practice these values," he added.

Dr Anyars stated that the training was in fulfilment of the 'Civic Ghana Module' under the NaBCo training programme which was to instil civic knowledge and values into all personnel of the Corps to allow them to assist constituencies and local authorities in developing the nation.

"I strongly believe that through this training the NaBCo personnel would be able to solve troubling issues within their communities and districts," he said.