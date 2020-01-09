Ghana: GFA Congratulates Chief Justice Anin Yeboah

9 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has congratulated Justice Anin Yeboah, the new Chief Justice of Ghana.

Justice Anin Yeboah was sworn into office on Tuesday by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to begin his distinguished service as Chief Justice of Ghana.

"We are profoundly proud, but unsurprised by the achievements and the well-deserved elevation of Justice Anin Yeboah," a statement from the FA said.

As former Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Eastern Region FA as well as both the Disciplinary and Appeals Committees of the GFA, his knowledge, dedication and humility are well known to us.

"It was through these remarkable qualities that world soccer governing body, FIFA first appointed him as a member of its Ethics Committee, and later elected him to Chair FIFA's Disciplinary Commtee.

"It is historic in the sense that our proud compatriot, Justice Anin Yeboah, was the first to be elected to that position following the reforms in FIFA."

Prior to working with FIFA, Justice Anin Yeboah also served on the Appeals Committee of the Confederation of African Football.

"He has shone wherever he has worked and we are confident he will repose the confidence both the Executive and Legislative arm of our government have showed in him. The GFA wishes Chief Justice Anin Yeboah the very best as he begins this journey," the statement said.

