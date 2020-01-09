Ghana: Awako - Oly Need Time to Gel

9 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

Experienced Accra Great Olympics midfielder, Gladson Awako, believes the club will bounce back soon and make an impact in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The Wonder Club has endured a terrible start to the season after their return to the elite league despite playing impressively.

They have conceded four goals and scored none in their first two games against previous champions Ashgold and Aduana Stars and languish at the bottom of the 18-club table.

But Awako has told the media the team's performance has not been bad but has been unlucky in front of goal.

"We were unfortunate to concede a late goal against Aduana. It would not have been an issue if we had scored or translated our dominance into goals."

According to the former Heart of Lions and TP Mazembe midfielder, they are in early days where the coach is fine-tuning their play and work on their tactics, adding that, they will soon gel and get the results.

"The game against Aduana wasn't a bad game; we gave them a good game unfortunately we conceded a late goal. We didn't make good use of our chances and we got punished for it."

He believes officiating was also not fair but said the season has just started and the team was a relatively young one with a new coach.

"But we are getting there gradually. If you look at our performance in Obuasi and compare to today, you see a lot of improvement. We will get there but we need some time to shape the team; we will be better."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

