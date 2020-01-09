Ghana: UG, UCC, KNUST Show Class At GUSA Games

The ongoing Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA) games enter Day 7 today with some universities already making a huge mark.

Hosts, University of Ghana, defending champions University of Cape Coast (UCC), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and University of Education, Winneba (UEW) are gradually stamping their authority.

With the much anticipated athletics event taking centre stage yesterday afternoon, disciplines like basketball, handball, volleyball and netball have also recorded some amazing results.

At the end of activities on Tuesday, University of Professional Studies (UPSA) and University of Development Studies (UDS) provided the match of the day in a keenly contested Men's basketball game that ended 33-32 in favour of UPSA.

KNUST also beat UPSA 38-26 in the women's basketball game. The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has failed to record a win in the Men's basketball event as they lost 46-22 to University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

Also in basketball, the UCC men were too strong for University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), as they recorded an incredible 83-30 score line in their game. UG also humiliated GIMPA with a 133-40 trashing in men's basketball while UCC women also annihilated UDS 142-20.

In beach volleyball, KNUST women lost 2-0 to UDS, UPSA men beat KNUST 2-0, UG men defeated UHAS by the same score line while UCC men also had the same 2-0 results against UEW.

In women's football, UG beat UPSA 5-0; UCC drew one all with UEW but the latter went through with a 3-2 win on penalties; KNUST beat UDS 2-0, while in men's football, UENR beat GIMPA 8-0, UmaT beat GIJ 4-3 on penalties after drawing 1-1, UG beat UPSA 1-0, KNUST defeated UDS 2-1 while UCC were 2-0 winners over UEW.

Meanwhile, in goalball women, UEW won 7-2 over UG while UEW men also won 11-7 against the host.

Handball also recorded some amazing results as UCC women beat KNUST 34-6, UDS women beat UG 27-20, UPSA men managed a 24-23 win over UDS while UG won 62-11 over the men from UHAS.

In hockey women, UCC beat UG 2-0, while KNUST won 4-3 on penalties against UCC men after the game ended 1-1 in regulation time.

In netball also, UEW defeated UG 32-26 while UCC were 67-24 winners over KNUST.

It was also interesting in women's volleyball as UPSA won 3-0 against UENR with KNUST, UDS and UCC also recording the same score line against UmaT, UHAS and UEW respectively while in men's volleyball, KNUST beat UmaT 3-0 with UEW also defeating UPSA by the same margin.