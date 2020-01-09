Ghana: We'll Deal With Corrupt Police Personnel--IGP

9 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, has warned that the service will deal ruthlessly with personnel who engage in acts of corruption.

The Ghana Police Service consistently tops every corruption perception index in the country.

Speaking at a National Anti-Corruption Action Plan sensitisation programme for senior police officers, the IGP said internal regulatory mechanisms have been put in place to reduce corruption within the service.

"May I mention here that for the first time in the history of the Ghana Police Service, the central disciplinary board of the service has had no backlogs unlike the days where an officer could get involved in a situation and is either interdicted or is on suspension or his case is tendered and the file can be here for five to six years.

"There is an adage that a fish starts rotting from the head and therefore it is appropriate to get our senior officers involved in the fight against corruption since we are the head and we have no choice but to work very hard to address the perception of corruption if we are to remain relevant as a law enforcement institution in the country. And I can assure you that the police institution is resolved to see this through," he said.

A December afro barometer shows that among key public officials in Ghana, the police, judges and magistrates, Members of Parliament, civil servants, and tax officials were most widely perceived as corrupt.

The Ghana Police Service has often topped most corruption perception rankings in the country, with many Ghanaians often expressing their belief that police officers are corrupt.

The afrobarometer report showed that the Ghana Police Service was the most corrupt institution in the country, topping the chart with 57 per cent.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.