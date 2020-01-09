Ghana: First Atlantic Bank Donates Classroom Block to Cape Coast School for the Deaf, Blind

9 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The First Atlantic Bank has, as part of its commitment to positively impact communities in which it operates, handed over, a fully furnished and equipped classroom block to the unit for the Blind at the Cape Coast School for the Deaf .

The classroom block which is intended to address the infrastructure needs of the school comprised four classrooms, two teachers offices, one Common Room, four washrooms and a store room.

Additionally, several learning aids to support the teaching of the students were also provided and installed in the respective classrooms.

The inauguration was attended by the Chief of Abura, Nana Kwodjo Addai II, Mr Philip Incoom, Metro Director of Education, Venerable Rev Degraft Johnson from the Cape Coast Anglican Diocess, traditional authorities, regional educational officers, the clergy, staff of Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind as well as management and staff of First Atlantic Bank.

On behalf of the school and students, the headmaster Mr A. Ametewee in a speech expressed his profound gratitude to the bank for the gesture.

First Atlantic Bank in December 2018 similarly donated a fully-equipped Mother and Baby unit to the Talensi District Hospital in Tongo, in the Upper East Region.

