Ghana: Bui Power Authority Awards Scholarships to Five

The Bui Power Authority (BPA) on Tuesday awarded scholarship packages to five students selected from some of its settlement communities to pursue tertiary education to boost academic drive in its catchment area.

The GH¢ 25,853.38 scholarship package would have each beneficiary student receive GH¢ 5,000 annually to cover admission, bursaries and accommodation.

The beneficiary students who were selected by a nine-member committee constituted by the BPA included Anane Peter Gbono, Kwame Kajansah, Thomas Shie Shakur, Boniface Dzobo and Nicholas Kwasi Agbanyo.

They were also presented with a laptop each worth GH¢ 2,000.

At a short ceremony here at Bui, Dr David Mensah, Chairman of the committee said the students were selected based on their performance during the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

He warned the students that the scholarship was not automatic and that it would be sustained based on their academic performance.

Dr Mensah commended the BPA for the initiative to enhance quality education in the Bui area and also urged the beneficiary students to justify the investment being made in them by the BPA.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BPA, Mr Fred Oware, in a speech read on his behalf, said the authority intended to extend the scholarship package to cover more students in the coming years and urged school children in the area to learn hard in order to benefit from it.

He also urged the beneficiary students to be a shining example to other students as well as their family and their communities.