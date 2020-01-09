Ghana: Bui Power Authority Awards Scholarships to Five

9 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah, Bui

The Bui Power Authority (BPA) on Tuesday awarded scholarship packages to five students selected from some of its settlement communities to pursue tertiary education to boost academic drive in its catchment area.

The GH¢ 25,853.38 scholarship package would have each beneficiary student receive GH¢ 5,000 annually to cover admission, bursaries and accommodation.

The beneficiary students who were selected by a nine-member committee constituted by the BPA included Anane Peter Gbono, Kwame Kajansah, Thomas Shie Shakur, Boniface Dzobo and Nicholas Kwasi Agbanyo.

They were also presented with a laptop each worth GH¢ 2,000.

At a short ceremony here at Bui, Dr David Mensah, Chairman of the committee said the students were selected based on their performance during the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

He warned the students that the scholarship was not automatic and that it would be sustained based on their academic performance.

Dr Mensah commended the BPA for the initiative to enhance quality education in the Bui area and also urged the beneficiary students to justify the investment being made in them by the BPA.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BPA, Mr Fred Oware, in a speech read on his behalf, said the authority intended to extend the scholarship package to cover more students in the coming years and urged school children in the area to learn hard in order to benefit from it.

He also urged the beneficiary students to be a shining example to other students as well as their family and their communities.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.