South Africa: Eskom Extends Loadshedding Into Friday

Power utility Eskom has confirmed load shedding would continue from 8am this morning until 6am on Friday.

In a statement on Thursday, Eskom said it lost over 14 000MW on Wednesday night.

"The system remains severely constrained and unpredictable and as such, load shedding Stage 2 will, unfortunately, have to continue. We have lost additional generation capacity overnight with breakdowns."

"Our emergency reserves are also insufficient to meet the demand for electricity during the day. As a result, we have to loadshed throughout the day until tomorrow," it said in a statement.

Eskom reminded customers that loadshedding is an essential and controlled measure to ensure that the integrity of the grid is not compromised.

Eskom assured customers it would provide updates for tomorrow and their plan for the weekend.

It further urged customers to check their loadshedding schedules on the Eskom website (loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or through the customer contact centre on 0860037566.

The power utility called on the public to reduce demand expressing that a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or reduce the level of loadshedding.