South Africa: Eskom Extends Loadshedding Into Friday

9 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Power utility Eskom has confirmed load shedding would continue from 8am this morning until 6am on Friday.

In a statement on Thursday, Eskom said it lost over 14 000MW on Wednesday night.

"The system remains severely constrained and unpredictable and as such, load shedding Stage 2 will, unfortunately, have to continue. We have lost additional generation capacity overnight with breakdowns."

"Our emergency reserves are also insufficient to meet the demand for electricity during the day. As a result, we have to loadshed throughout the day until tomorrow," it said in a statement.

Eskom reminded customers that loadshedding is an essential and controlled measure to ensure that the integrity of the grid is not compromised.

Eskom assured customers it would provide updates for tomorrow and their plan for the weekend.

It further urged customers to check their loadshedding schedules on the Eskom website (loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or through the customer contact centre on 0860037566.

The power utility called on the public to reduce demand expressing that a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or reduce the level of loadshedding.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Infrastructure
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.