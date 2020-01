Khartoum — President of the Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan sent a message of thanks to H. H Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jabir Emir of State of Kuwait in response to condolatory message on victims of Al-Genaina's military airplane crash Sheikh Al-Sabah sent to him earlier

The President of the Sovereign Council thanked Emir of Kuwait for his message and wished the Kuwaiti people further progress and prosperity.