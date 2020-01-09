Sudan: Engagement of NSF in Juba Peace Talks Discussed

Khartoum — Chairman of National Salvation Front(NSF) General Ali Al-Nazir discussed with Ambassador of the African Union in Khartoum Thursday the possible ways and means for engagement of a number of movements non-signatory to Juba Declaration to ongoing negotiations.

General Al-Nazir said in a statement to SUNA that the meeting sought ways of engagement of coalition of National Salvation Front which comprises over 20 struggle movements , pointing out that NSF did not sign Juba Declaration but desire to join the peace talks.

He said the peace talks should include all those struggled against the former regime because, he explained, the struggle armed movements have suffered so much.

The NSF Chairman called achievement of the revolution goals , top of which are achievement of peace and stoppage of bloodletting.

It is noteworthy that the National Salvation Front was formed during the past period with participation of a number of struggle armed movements with purpose of achieving peace the country-wide through negotiation which it considers the only means for achieving goals.