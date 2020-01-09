Sudan: Al-Burhan - We Have Been Patient With Provocations to Maintain Security

Khartoum — President of the Sovereign Council and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan said" we have been patient with provocations made against the Armed Forces, police and security organs for ultimate goal of keeping security of the country , which, he added, the aspired goal for any Sudanese who loves his country.

Al-Burhan praised major role being carried out by police forces in maintaining security and stability across Sudan.

This came while he was addressing officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers of police forces at Central Reserve Forces' Headquarters in Khartoum in presence of Member of the Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Shams-Eddin Kabbashi , Minister of Interior and Police Director-General.

He stated that the security organs and regular forces are operating for protecting Sudan and that the police forces do no heed to passive statements made against the forces and despite that , he added, the police forces remain carrying out their full role

Al-Burhan said police forces are against criminality not adversary to the people.

The President of the Sovereign Council said the regrettable incident occurred in the past days were intended to undermine unity of Sudan through breakup of security organs , calling for solidarity so as not give chance for those who want to make sedition in the country and those attempt to instill sedition between police and the Sudanese people.

He concluded by calling the police forces to affiliate to Sudan only , stressing necessity of not giving attention to abnormal calls that target police performance.