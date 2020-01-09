Chad: Al-Burhan Sends Two Cables of Thanks to President of Chad, AUC Chairperson

9 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan sent a cable of thanks to President of Chad Idris Debby in response to a cable Al-Burhan received from him on anniversary of glorious independence

Al-Burhan expressed his sincere wishes to President Debby and wished the Chadian people further progress and prosperity, affirming Sudan keenness to strengthen relations between the two countries in a way that serves interests of the two friendly people.

The President of the Sovereign Council also sent a similar cable to Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki Mahamat in response to a cable he received from Faki on occasion of the Independence Day.

