South Africa: Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Offers Condolences to Family and Colleagues of Slain Cop

8 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt General Yolisa Matakata has expressed condolences to the family and colleagues of slain Constable Thando Sigcu whose death is the subject of a police investigation. It is alleged that the 38-year-old Constable was apprehending a robbery suspect in Heerengracht Street, Cape Town around 21:00 last night when two City of Cape Town law enforcement officers stopped on the scene. Shots were discharged and the constable was fatally wounded. Meanwhile the robbery suspect also sustained a gunshot wound and was subsequently admitted to hospital. Constable Sigcu was attached to Cape Town Central police station and at the time of his death was performing crime prevention duties.

He had been in the police for five years and has been described as a responsible and disciplined member.

Lt General Matakata, who also visited the scene last night, has undertaken that the police's Employee Health and Wellness professionals will provide the necessary support to the family and colleagues of Constable Sigcu.

Detectives from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations have taken over the investigation into the incident.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.