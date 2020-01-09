South Africa: Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Offers Condolences to Family and Colleagues of Slain Cop

press release

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt General Yolisa Matakata has expressed condolences to the family and colleagues of slain Constable Thando Sigcu whose death is the subject of a police investigation. It is alleged that the 38-year-old Constable was apprehending a robbery suspect in Heerengracht Street, Cape Town around 21:00 last night when two City of Cape Town law enforcement officers stopped on the scene. Shots were discharged and the constable was fatally wounded. Meanwhile the robbery suspect also sustained a gunshot wound and was subsequently admitted to hospital. Constable Sigcu was attached to Cape Town Central police station and at the time of his death was performing crime prevention duties.

He had been in the police for five years and has been described as a responsible and disciplined member.

Lt General Matakata, who also visited the scene last night, has undertaken that the police's Employee Health and Wellness professionals will provide the necessary support to the family and colleagues of Constable Sigcu.

Detectives from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations have taken over the investigation into the incident.