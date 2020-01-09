South Africa: Suspect Charged As Body of Missing Girl Found

press release

A police investigation into the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in Grassy Park led to the arrest of a 48-year-old suspect and the discovery of the body in Phillipi in the early hours of this morning.

On Wednesday, 08 January 2020, the mother of the child reported her missing at Grassy Park police station. A search with various role players commenced. Vital information was followed as part of the investigation and the suspect interviewed. The interview led to him pointing out where the body was.

The suspect has subsequently been charged with murder and is expected in the Wynberg Magistrates court on Friday, 10 January.

A post mortem will soon be conducted to determine who she died and whether any more charges could be added.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt General YolisaMatakata has expressed shock that yet another child dies in such a horrific manner. She thanked those involved in the search and reiterated that the perpetrator deserves a very harsh sentence. "While this will not bring back the life lost. The lengthy incarceration of the perpetrator will ensure the communities of Cape Town are much safer", says Lt General Matakata.