South Africa: Nine Suspects Nabbed for Illegal Mining Activities and Items Worth Millions of Rands Confiscated

8 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit arrested nine (09) alleged illegal miners during an operation that was conducted in Apel policing area last night up until this morning, Wednesday, 08 January 2020 at about 04:00. This in a bid to root out illegal mining activities that are still prevalent in this part of the province.

The police received valuable information about the illegal mining activities that are still taking place in the Apel policing precinct and made a follow up. The subsequent investigation that was conducted led them to Atok village where the suspects were found operating an illegal mine. Four (04) Excavators, two LDVs, a Sedan and unprocessed Chrome were confiscated. The total estimated value of the items seized is R6 million.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, applauded the members for their sterling investigations which led to the arrest of these alleged illegal miners.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 55 are all expected to appear before the Lebowakgomo magistrate's court soon.

Police investigations are still continuing.

