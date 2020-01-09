South Africa: Missing Michaela Williams (12) Sought By Police

8 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Grassy Park police are seeking the assistance of the public to trace 12-year-old Michaela Williams who was last seen at her Crane Street residence in New Horizon, Grassy Park on Tuesday, 07 January 2020. She was reported missing during the early hours of this morning, 08 January 2020.

Michaela was last seen in the company of an adult male who also resides in Crane Street, and who is currently not at home. At the time of her disappearance Michaela was wearing a black mini skirt, orange top and brown sandals.

Any person with information on her whereabouts is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Grassy Park police station on 021 700 3900.

