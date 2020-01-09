South Africa: Alleged Copper Cable Thief Arrested

press release

Yesterday afternoon, police officers in Isipingo with security officers arrested a 30-year-old suspect for tampering with essential infrastructure and possession of stolen property. The suspect will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court tomorrow.

On 08 January 2020, police were alerted about three males who were tampering with Telkom cables near the railway tracks on Orient Drive. They proceeded to the area and found three males stealing the cables and loading into a truck. Two males who were pulling from the manhole managed to flee the scene on foot whereas the third male attempted to drive off in a truck. He was immediately arrested and taken to Isipingo police station for detention.

Police recovered the copper cables valued at R400 000, pickaxe, chainsaw and other tools. The truck was impounded for further investigation. Telkom officials positively identified the cables.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the police officers for swiftly responding to the complaint which led to the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of the stolen property.