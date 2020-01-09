South Africa: Alleged Police Killer Arrested

9 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A joint operation by the DPCI Gauteng, Tracing Team Gauteng and Tracing Team North West has led to the arrest of a 35-year-old suspect for allegedly murdering a police constable.

It is alleged that on the 08 January 2020, the deceased was sleeping at his friend's house situated in Khayalitsha shanties, Lennertsville, Keimoes where he was attacked and brutally murdered. It is alleged that the suspect was involved in an argument with the deceased three days prior. The suspect entered the house where the deceased was sleeping through the window armed with a knife.

The suspect then attacked the people in the house during which the deceased was stabbed on the left side of his chest. The suspect proceeded to attack the owner of the house and stabbed him on the upper thigh. The suspect then fled the scene.

On the 09 January 2020, information was followed up and the suspect was located to a house in Krugersdorp, Gauteng where he was hiding and was arrested.

The suspect is expected to make his first appearance at Keimoes Magistrate court on Monday, 13 January 2020. Investigation still ongoing and possible further arrests are expected.

