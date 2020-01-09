South Africa: Employment Equity Reports Due Next Week

Employers have until next Wednesday to file their employment equity (EE) online reports in line with the Employment Equity Act.

The 2019 EE Online and Manual reporting season opened on 01 September 2019. The manual reporting submissions closed on 1 October 2019.

The Department of Labour said the reporting season was preceded by a series of national road shows.

The road shows sought to encourage and create awareness on compliance with the Employment Equity Act, publicise and help prepare the employers with the requirements for the online 2019 EE reports.

"The purpose of Employment Act of 1998 as amended is to promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of unfair discrimination; implementing affirmative action measures to redress the disadvantages in employment experienced by designated groups and, to ensure their equitable representation in all occupational levels in the workforce," the department said.

The 2019 EE workshops were held under the theme, "Real transformation makes business sense".

It focused on the EEA4 - an income information statement. Following the repeal of the form in the regulations employers will now have to report on remuneration data

Topics on the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention on elimination of violence and harassment in the 'World of Work' and the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) presentation on cases of violence, harassment and dispute resolutions were also discussed.