Uganda: Museveni Explains How Bush War Fighters Got Food

President Museveni yesterday revealed the tactics his men used to secure food during the 1981-1986 Bush War. The President was speaking on the fifth day in Butologo hills, Mubende District before setting off for the last leg of the trek.

Mr Museveni said they would, among other things, connive with Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) government officials such as Mr Musa Kigongo, who after being paid for the maize the rebels took, was made to lie that it had been robbed.

"I paid Kigongo, who was our supporter because UPC would have killed him. So what we did when we were coming back [from a place not mentioned] at Ntwetwe, the whole cooperative society was full of maize. We arranged that I pay him so that our farmers [non rebels] don't lose money but [he was] to tell the UPC that we [rebels] had grabbed the maize. Nti abayekera bawambye store ne babba kasoli songa twamusasude [that the rebels had robbed the maize store and taken off with the maize yet we had paid him]," he said.

"That is what we told the UPC. Yes, sometimes we would organise other means. At times we didn't have the capacity. We couldn't buy for the entire population. Cardinal Nsubuga's lusuku (banana plantation) helped us so much," he added.

In other methods, Mr Museveni revealed that his men would get food from gardens that locals, in fear of the rebels, abandoned.

"The other place where we were getting food was Kikolimbo (district not mentioned). Then we started getting food from Buruli (district not mentioned). These were abandoned gardens. Abandoned by the wanainchi (locals) then we would take advantage of them," Mr Museveni said.

"So on the issue of food, we had a combination [of tactics] where we would either use abandoned gardens or make arrangements for buying. That is why we would keep some of the areas not operating there because we wanted them to continue producing so that we could buy from them. There was a quiet business between some of the farmers and us," he added.

Business idea to children of the bush war heroes

To children of the former Bush War fighters, President suggested that they invest in building hotels and lodging facilities in the hills such as Butologo in Mubende District that are captured on the trail on which the trek happened. He said these would be used as money generating ventures.

"I am glad to know that there are children of soldiers here. The children of all the soldiers whether alive or dead. I want to propose one business to some of you. The business of saving the Kampala people from dying from obsesity by having businesses around Butlogo here. You come and build and the other one of Kanzira and other hills," he said.

"Abagaga be (rich people of) Kampala we organise for them to come and exercise in a gentle way. They come, pay and get money from those rich people so that they don't die," he added.

President explains trek

On the day preceding the final day of the trek, President Museveni laboured to highlight why he embarked on the 195km trek.

He said the trek had, among others, afforded him the chance to keep in sound shape so that he can fight an enemy in case he does show up.

The trek would also enable rejuvenate the desires and plans the Bush War fighters envisaged at the time of fighting.

"I must remain strong to fight if necessary. If you start war now, I will be there. I don't need to depend on the bazukulu (grandchildren) because we must achieve our goal of salvation," Mr Museveni said.

He added that the walk had enabled him show others what he went through during the war.

"This time of coming here is first of all remembered but more importantly to expose to you people the sort of issues we were dealing with," Mr Museveni said.

"For me, I have got a lot of benefit because I have been able to link up with the families [of former fighters]," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The trek

Day Five of the trek started yesterday at about 10:45am after President Museveni's address at the Butologo hills, where the trekkers had camped for the night.

The director of the National Leadership Institute, Kyankwanzi, Brig Kyomukama Kasula, who is also on the organising committee of the walk, revealed that trekkers would cover 64km and they would drive for the first 45km.

"We drive for the first 45km and then later walk for the remaining part of the journey of today's planned journey," Brig Kasula said.

He said they will camp at the Kasambya in Kakumiro District which will be 14km less of the remaining to be covered to Birembo in Kakumiro District.

The six-day long 195km trek led by President Museveni will today be climaxed at Birembo Hill in Kakumiro District.