Namibia: Road Crashes Decrease

News - National | 2020-01-09

YOKANY OLIVEIRA and ARLANA SHIKONGO

A TOTAL of 367 vehicle accidents were recorded nationwide over the festive season from 1 December 2019 to 5 January 2020.

This is 8% less than the 400 vehicle accidents reported during the same period last year.

While the festive season will only officially end when schools resume next week, an overall decrease in the number of fatalities and injuries has been observed so far, according to the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA).

The fund also noted that fatalities decreased by 20% and injuries by 3% compared to the previous season.

"The Khomas and Otjozondjupa regions both saw a decline in the number of reported crashes while overall crashes declined by 8%," said the accident fund acting chief of corporate affairs, Sidney Boois, in a report issued yesterday.

Although the Khomas region recorded fewer vehicle crashes compared to last year, it still ranked the highest of all the regions with a total of 77 crashes recorded since the start of the festive season.

A total of 95 car crashes were recorded in the Khomas region during the same period last year.

The Erongo region recorded a total of 55 vehicle crashes this year, slightly higher than the previous season with 51 vehicle crashes recorded.

The lowest number of vehicle crashes were recorded in the Zambezi, Kunene and Kavango regions.

Nationwide, injuries declined by 3% compared to the previous festive season, falling from 703 last year to 682 so far.

The Khomas region had the highest number of injuries, with a total of 104, which is lower than the 135 injuries recorded last season.

Injuries in the Erongo region increased from 81 during the 2018/19 period to 92 injuries this period.

Other regions that recorded a high number of injuries include Oshikoto and Otjozondjupa.

The Kavango region recorded the lowest number of injuries this festive season so far.

Road fatalities declined by 20% this year, falling from 88 fatalities recorded last season to 70 this year.

Boois said the Ohangwena region recorded the highest number of fatalities with a total of 11 vehicle crashes, followed by the Otjozondjupa region, which recorded 10 fatalities this festive season. The Khomas region observed one of the lowest fatality rates with four fatalities recorded this season.

Other regions that recorded low fatalities include Kavango West, Omusati, Zambezi and Erongo regions. Boois said the most common type of vehicle accidents involved pedestrians, with a total of 92 accidents of this nature recorded nationally this festive season.

Accidents in which vehicles overturned were the second most common type of accident, with a total of 93 incidents recorded.

In addition, the third most common type of accidents were collisions, with a total of 89 accidents of this nature recorded this festive season.

During the last festive season, the most common types of vehicle accidents were collisions and vehicles which overturned.

DRUNKEN DRIVING

A preliminary traffic report made available to The Namibian by the Namibian Police indicated that 71 583 drivers were tested nationally for alcohol during the period from 20 November to 29 December 2019.

Of those screened, only 1 325 people tested positive for alcohol, indicating that less than 2% of the drivers tested were driving under the influence. While these figures are not the conclusive statistics for the festive season, they offer an optimistic insight into the increased caution of Namibian drivers.

During the aforementioned period, 220 people were arrested for drunken driving. Of those, 203 were men, while 17 were women.

In December, the police announced that first-time drunken driving offenders who are arrested would have to pay N$8 000 to be released on bail before their first court appearance.

At the time, police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga told The Namibian that this directive is aimed at ensuring a transparent process everywhere as drunken driving offenders had been paying varying amounts as bail.

At the peak of the festive season, two prominent Namibians were arrested for drunken driving.

On 14 December, deputy minister of safety and security Daniel Kashikola was arrested in Windhoek for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol when he hit a private vehicle with a black government-issued Mercedes-Benz.

Furthermore, local musician Martin Morocky, popularly known as The Dogg, was also arrested for drunken driving.

A full report detailing all road and traffic-related incidents that occurred over the holidays is expected to be released once the festive season has officially ended.