Uganda: Mbekeka Takes the Reigns As Fufa Revive Under 20 Football

Kampala — The current success in women's football largely points back to one moment in 2013.

The euphoria was clear then as Uganda had just seen off South Sudan 22-0 on aggregate in the preliminary qualifiers of the 2014 Fifa U20 Women World Cup.

Next up was the second round encounter with Ghana - after a first round bye owing to Egypt pulling out of the tournament - but the unthinkable happened. Fufa pulled Uganda out of the competition.

The official reason has since been explained as; Fufa did not think they needed to commit to such tournaments without a strong base churning out talent. The Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) was formed and the rest is history.

Fufa stated that Sandra Nabweteme and Hasifa Nassuna, who both scored hattricks against South Sudan, are the only current active players in the Senior Team that played for the U-20 team in 2013. This further justifies the reason why they had to get back to the building blocks then.

There is now just about enough talent to feed the national team Crested Cranes and the age group teams of U-20 and U-17 that are both in the thick of World Cup qualifiers this month.

The U-17s triumphs at the Cosafa and Cecafa competitions last year are well documented and put them in good stead for this Saturday's preliminary World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia at Star Times Stadium - Lugogo.

Yesterday, Fufa announced that Olive Mbekeka, serving as fitness trainer with the U-17s and Crested Cranes, will coach the U-20s that immediately start preparations for the Fifa U20 Women World Cup qualifier first leg against Tanzania.

The match is on January 18 in Dar es Salaam. Mbekeka will be assisted by former Crested Cranes captain Christine Wanyana while Ibrahim Mugisha will serve as goalkeeping coach with Mable Kabatalindwa is team doctor.

Fortunately for Mbekeka, she is widely revered as one of Uganda's best players from the past but also for her works leading the newly promoted Lady Doves to the FWEL and Fufa Women Cup finals last season. She has also worked with some of the summoned players in both the Crested Cranes and U-17 camps.

Nankya Shadia, Grace Aluka, Alupo Norah, Aisha Namukisa, Zaina Namuleme, Lillian Mutuuzo and Nabbumba Phiona are some of the notable Crested Cranes regulars that she summoned for the U-20 task.

Others who are always on the fringes of the senior team like Asia Nakibuuka, Anita Namata, Sharon Nadunga, Shamirah Nalugya and goalkeeper Juliet Adeke are likely to have huge roles against Tanzania.

Margaret Kunihira, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Stella Musibika and goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga, who are currently in the U-17 camp headed by Ayub Khalifan, were also summoned. The first three have also featured for coach Farida Bulega's Crested Cranes and are likely in for a busy year.

Kawempe Muslim captain Mariam Nakabugo is also part of the squad.

THE U-20 WOMEN OFFICIALS

Head coach: Olive Mbekeka

Assistant head coach: Christine Wanyana

Goalkeeper coach: Ibrahim Mugisha

Team doctor: Mable Kabatalindwa

Equipment manager: Prossy Nalwadda

Team coordinator: Paul Mukatabala

SUMMONED SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs HS), Juliet Adeke (Kawempe Muslim), Else Najjemba (St. Noa SS), Zaharah Nankya (Makerere University). Defenders: Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals), Stella Musibika, Asia Nakibuuka, Grace Aluka, Mariam Nakabugo (Kawempe Muslim), Fatuma Nakasumba, Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens), Elizabeth Nakigozi (Muteesa II Royal Univ), Eunice Ariokot (Olila HS) Midfielders: Phiona Nabbumba (She Corporate), Teddy Najjuma (UCU), Sharon Naddunga, Anita Namata, Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe), Zaina Namuleme (Kampala Queens), Aisha Nantongo (St. Noa), Moureen Afoyo (Ajax Queens), Shakira Mutiibwa, Joan Nabirye (Asubo-Gafford) Forwards: Fauzia Najjemba, Lillian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens), Norah Alupo (Saviors), Juliet Nalukenge, Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim), Favour Nambatya (She Corporate)