Uganda: Non-Bagisu Living in Fear Over Forced Circumcision

Non — Bagisu living in Mbale Municipal Council and other areas in Bugisu Sub-region have expressed fear over the ongoing forceful circumcision.

The ritual, which is held every even year, is an initiation passage to manhood.

The exercise, which started early this year, is conducted by a section of locals, who target uncircumcised residents.

The practice is common among the Bamasaba, who live in Mbale, Sironko, Namisindwa, Manafwa, Bududa, Bulambuli, and some parts of Kenya.

The Sabiny in the neighbouring Sebei Sub-region also perform the ritual.

More than five people have so far reportedly been forcefully circumcised in the suburbs of Mbale Town since the start of the year contrary to the rules and regulations governing Imbalu (circumcision), which were issued by the cultural leader of Bamasaba Cultural Institution, Sir Bob Mushikori, on December 30, 2019.

Mbale Town is a cosmopolitan business centre with Basoga, Bagwere, Baganda, Banyankole, Langi, Sabiny, Iteso, and the Indian Community, among other ethnic groups, operating business there.

The Elgon police spokesperson, Mr Robert Tukei, yesterday said the issue is purely cultural and it should be handled by the cultural institution.

"First, they should warn their subjects against such vices," he said.

A section of non-Bamasaba businessmen interviewed by Daily Monitor yesterday said they now live in fear.

"...They refer to us as not men enough before our wives and children just because we are not circumcised," Mr John Mukasa, one of the businessmen on Republic Street, said.

Mr Mukasa said the Bamasaba Cultural Institution should work with police to ensure that non-Bagisu are protected.

Mr Timothy Kiiza, a mobile money agent on Naboa Road, said this was not the first time they were being targeted to undergo the cut.

"The worst was in 2012. We were forced to abandon our shops for fear of being forcefully circumcised. I think government should intervene because a few minutes ago, some boys were threatening me," he said.

One of the traditional surgeons, who preferred anonymity, however, told Daily Monitor that their gods forbid them to live with uncircumcised men.

"What we are doing is to cleanse our land from pending evils, which might befall us because of living amid uncircumcised men. They are not clean, my son," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We could not independently verify the claim.

Mr Mathias Nabutele, the deputy prime minister-in-charge of the Umukuka's office, said they have since ordered the arrest of all surgeons engaging in forced or early circumcision, saying it is barbaric and uncultured.

"... We can't engage in kadodi throughout the year, we need to engage in other productive work as well," he said.

Mr Nabutele said the surgeons should wait until they are oriented and given certificates of 2020.

Experts speak out

The Umukuka, called upon his subjects to exercise patience until August, when the circumcision period will open officially after the launch at Mutoto cultural grounds.

"No unnecessary circumcision ceremonies are allowed until August 2020.Our cherished culture is for unity and honour, we don't entertain activities that lead to domestic violence and child abuse," he said.

The HIV focal person, Mr Robert Wandwasi, said forced circumcision may expose the victims to HIV/Aids and other infections.

"The surgeons have not yet been oriented and given certificates to ensure they can protect our young people from getting HIV and other infections during circumcision," he said.