Zimbabwe: Maggikal Lays Into Seh Calaz in New Riddim

9 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Munashe Chokodza

Zimdancehall artiste Godknows Shumba popularly known as Maggikal has mocked fellow musician Seh Calaz over his recent clash with Winky D.

The song "Ndikazvifunga Hangu" produced by PTK and Cashlibz responds to Calaz who recently appeared on Facebook claiming he is behind the prison jersey donned by Winky D at his album launch on the new year's eve.

In the song, Magikkal boasts of being a big artist who will not be easily displaced.

He also boasted that his battles are newsworthy and will not waste time on battles over petty stuff like jerseys- in reference to Calaz's recent Facebook video.

"Handivakwate kana ndatsamwa PTK usandibate, musanditange pano ndoradzika madinga kuti dhate, ndotonga segovernment ndipe ka maopponent, pahondo they don't like me like Flavor weJudgment yard.

"Ndikazvifunga PTK, ndikazvifunga hangu Cash Libz vange ndovararisa muma studio, miraudzwe wachirelpyer song yangu.

"Hondo yangu inobuda panews handirwire tu sick nyaya tweJuzi" goes part of the lines on Magikkal song.

The riddim is expected to be out by end of this month.

